Biden recognizes nation’s ‘sacred obligation’ to military families in Memorial Day speech

(CNN) — President Joe Biden marked Memorial Day by paying tribute to “those who died so our nation might live” during his annual speech on the day that the US honors those who have served and died in its service.

“Every year as a nation, we undertake this right of remembrance, for we must never forget the price that was paid to protect our democracy. We must never forget the lives these flags, flowers and marble markers represent,” he said during his speech at Arlington National Cemetery, famed for its rows upon rows of white marble headstones. “A mother, a father, son or daughter, sister, spouse, a friend, an American – every year we remember, every year it never gets easier.”