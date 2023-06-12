Biden postpones Monday events, including meeting with NATO chief, for unplanned root canal

Biden hasn’t yet settled on a candidate to support to replace Stoltenberg. The outgoing NATO leader departs his post later this year.

 CNN

Washington (CNN) — President Joe Biden was forced to cancel his schedule Monday – including talks with NATO’s outgoing secretary general – because of an unplanned root canal.

The president first began experiencing pain in a lower premolar on Sunday. His physician, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, said a team from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center performed an exam, including x-rays, and recommended the root canal procedure. The team performed the initial part of the root canal on Sunday.