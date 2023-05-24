Biden nominates Air Force Gen. C.Q. Brown as the next chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff

President Joe Biden is set to announce on May 25 that he will nominate Air Force chief of staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown as the next chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Brown is seen here in July 2022.

(CNN) — President Joe Biden announced his nomination of Air Force chief of staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown as the next chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff on Thursday, saying he could “think of no one better suited or more qualified to lead our forces.”

“Gen. Brown is a warrior, descended from a proud line of warriors. His father, a US Army colonel, CQ Brown, served in Vietnam. His grandfather, US Army Master Sgt. Robert E. Brown Jr. led a segregated unit in WWII,” Biden said, adding later that Brown is a “fearless leader and unyielding patriot.”

CNN’s Betsy Klein contributed reporting.