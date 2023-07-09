Biden meets King Charles III for the first time since coronation

London (CNN) — President Joe Biden and King Charles III on Monday met for the first time since the British monarch’s coronation, with the US president visiting Windsor Castle for all the pomp and circumstance that comes with a royal meeting.

Biden arrived to inspect an honor guard formed of the Prince of Wales Company of the Welsh Guards – with hundreds of uniformed troops, and its military band – positioned on the grassy quadrangle before a tent. The band played “God Save the King” upon the monarch’s arrival and “The Star-Spangled Banner” upon Biden’s entrance.

CNN’s Arlette Saenz, Donald Judd, Max Foster and Eve Brennan contributed to this report.