Biden marks anniversary of Dobbs decision by calling on Congress to ‘restore the protections of Roe v. Wade’

US President Joe Biden delivers remarks during a political rally hosted by union members, at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on June 17, 2023.

 Julia Nikhinson/AFP/Getty Images

(CNN) — President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris joined a trio of key reproductive rights activist groups to mark the one-year anniversary of the Dobbs Supreme Court decision Friday, highlighting what’s expected to be a major Biden campaign plank for the 2024 presidential election.

“MAGA Republicans made clear that they don’t intend to stop with the Dobbs decision. No, they won’t, until they get a national ban on abortion,” Biden said, promising to issue a veto if a national ban is ever passed by Congress.

CNN’s Arlette Saenz and DJ Judd contributed to this report.