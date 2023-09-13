Speaker McCarthy orders impeachment inquiry into President Biden
(CNN) — President Joe Biden made his first public comments on House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s potential impeachment inquiry on Wednesday as his advisers are deploying their plan to respond to their latest showdown with the GOP leader.

Biden linked the inquiry to the upcoming showdown over funding the government. Congress faces a September 30 deadline to keep the government open and McCarthy is facing deep divisions within his own conference about how to handle the matter.

