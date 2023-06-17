Biden kicks off reelection bid with union rally in Philadelphia

US President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the bipartisan budget agreement in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on May 28. Biden kicks off his reelection campaign Saturday at a union rally in his frequent haunt of Pennsylvania.

 Samuel Corum/AFP/Getty Images

(CNN) — President Joe Biden kicked off his reelection campaign Saturday at a union rally in his frequent haunt of Pennsylvania, the state that remains an intersection of his personal and political identities that he hopes can propel him to a second term.

The first official rally of his final political campaign was a moment for Biden to underscore recent economic wins that undergird his argument for another four years in the White House.

CNN’s Kaanita Iyer, Sam Fossum, Priscilla Alvarez and Lauren Koenig contributed to this reporting.