Biden judicial nominee, under fire for school sexual assault case, withdraws after Democrats balk

President Joe Biden’s nomination of Michael Delaney (pictured here) to join the 1st US Circuit Court of Appeals is likely to be withdrawn.

 Mary F. Calvert/Bloomberg/Getty Images

(CNN) — Embattled judicial nominee Michael Delaney has asked President Joe Biden to withdraw his nomination for a prestigious appeals court, according to a letter obtained by CNN.

Delaney, a former attorney general of New Hampshire, had attracted the opposition of Senate Judiciary Committee Republicans and skepticism from the committee’s Democrats for a case where he represented an elite boarding school that was sued by a student who was sexually assaulted on its campus.