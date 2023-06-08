Biden hosts Rishi Sunak for British PM’s first White House visit

President Joe Biden (left) shakes hands with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during a press conference after a trilateral meeting during the AUKUS summit on March 13 in San Diego, California.

 Leon Neal/Getty Images

(CNN) — When United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visited the White House on Thursday, he hoped a shared perspective on Ukraine and a new push for economic partnership could reinforce what has been a steady, if rather business-like, working relationship.

For President Joe Biden and his team, a relatively low-key prime minister whose term has outlasted a wilting head of lettuce – unlike his predecessor’s – is reason enough for celebration.