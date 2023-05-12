President Joe Biden is coming under sustained pressure from both sides of the aisle over the administration's handling of the expiration of Title 42, the controversial Trump-era pandemic public health restriction that became a key tool to turn back migrants at the US-Mexico border.

Title 42 was a public health order established early on in the pandemic with the aim of preventing the spread of Covid-19, and it allowed authorities to swiftly expel migrants at US land borders. The measure expired on Thursday at 11:59 p.m. ET.

CNN's Catherine E. Shoichet, Priscilla Alvarez, Nikki Carvajal, Manu Raju and Nicky Robertson contributed to this report.