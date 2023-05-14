Biden expected to meet with Hill leaders Tuesday following 'productive' debt limit meetings among staff

Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo speaks at a news conference on recent enforcement actions against cryptocurrency at the U.S. Justice Department Building on January 18 in Washington, DC.

 Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

President Joe Biden is expected to meet Tuesday with congressional leaders on the debt ceiling limit following "productive" staff-level negotiations over the weekend, two sources familiar with the talks told CNN on Sunday, as the US barrels toward a deadline that could come as soon as June 1.

Negotiators have been able to pinpoint some areas on which congressional staff and the White House can find common ground, including revising the permitting process, rescinding unspent Covid-19 relief funds and potentially cutting spending, the sources said.

