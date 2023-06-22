Biden downplays impact of his comments on Xi as China warns of ‘consequences’

Chinese Ambassador to the US Xie Feng, here on May 23, makes ‘strong protests’ to White House over President Joe Biden's comments likening Chinese President Xi Jinping to a dictator.

 Brendan McDermid/Reuters

(CNN) — US President Joe Biden downplayed the impact of his comments likening his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to a dictator, even as the Chinese government warned of “consequences” for the remarks.

“I don’t think it’s had any real consequence,” Biden said at a news conference Thursday, dismissing concerns that the relationship between the United States and China was worsening as “hysteria.”