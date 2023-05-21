Hiroshima, Japan (CNN) — President Joe Biden issued a stark warning Sunday that congressional Republicans could use a national default to damage him politically and acknowledged time had run out to use potential unilateral actions to raise the federal borrowing limit, a sharp shift in tone days before the deadline to reach an agreement.

Characterizing GOP proposals as “extreme” and warning they couldn’t gain sufficient support in Congress, Biden said he wasn’t able to promise fellow world leaders gathered in Japan for Group of 7 talks the US would not default.

CNN’s Sam Fossum, Haley Talbot and Melanie Zanona contributed to this report.