Biden convenes his Cabinet on the heels of debt ceiling resolution

President Joe Biden, here on Friday June 2, is set to convene his Cabinet Tuesday, June 6, on the heels of the debt ceiling resolution.

 Jim Watson/Pool/Getty Images

(CNN) — President Joe Biden convened his Cabinet Tuesday, bringing his top lieutenants together to discuss a wide range of topics for the first time since he declared his candidacy for reelection and days after Congress passed a bipartisan bill to avert a default.

“This could have been the week that catastrophic default all happened, putting millions of peoples’ jobs in jeopardy, but instead we prevented default and our historic recovery continues,” Biden said as the meeting got underway.

