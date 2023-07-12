Biden celebrates allied unity in Helsinki five years after Trump and Putin’s memorable summit

President Joe Biden, seen here, in Lithuania on July 12, is in Helsinki, Finland, for a summit with Nordic leaders, offering an opportunity for the countries to bolster security cooperation amid threats from Russia and China.

 Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images

Helsinki, Finland (CNN) — President Joe Biden and Nordic leaders came together Thursday to cap off a critical European trip for a summit that carried heavy symbolism both at home and abroad about the president’s vision of America’s role in the world.

The leaders of Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Iceland highlighted cooperation with the US in the same site where former President Donald Trump met one-on-one for two hours with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin exactly five years ago this week. That summit saw the then-US president siding with his Russian counterpart over whether the Kremlin interfered in the 2016 election in a stunning rebuke of US intelligence that caused concern both in Washington and in allied capitals around the world.