(CNN) — President Joe Biden on Thursday blasted efforts across the country to roll back LGBTQ+ protections, referring to proponents of the restrictions as “hysterical” and “prejudiced.”

During a joint news conference at the White House alongside British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Biden said the administration’s fight for LGBTQ+ rights is “far from over, because we have some hysterical and, I would argue, prejudiced people who are engaged in all of what we’ve seen going on around the country.”

CNN’s Donald Judd and Allie Malloy contributed to this report.