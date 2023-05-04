Biden authorizes future sanctions tied to conflict in Sudan

President Joe Biden, seen here on February 14, has laid the groundwork for future sanctions targeted toward the current violence in Sudan.

 Leah Millis/Reuters

President Joe Biden laid the groundwork for future sanctions targeted toward the current violence in Sudan that has left hundreds dead and sparked a humanitarian crisis that poses "an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States," according to the administration.

The executive order signed by Biden on Thursday authorizes future sanctions against individuals determined to be destabilizing the country and "undermining Sudan's democratic transition," as well as committing violence against civilians or perpetuating other human rights abuses.

CNN's Jennifer Hansler, Allie Malloy and Michael Conte contributed to this report.