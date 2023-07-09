London (CNN) — President Joe Biden on Monday kicked off the first full day of his trip abroad with a London visit aimed at bolstering the US-UK “special relationship” – including his first meeting with King Charles III since the monarch’s coronation – on the eve of a high-stakes summit with NATO leaders.

Biden arrived at 10 Downing Street and was greeted by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak ahead of discussions on a range of issues, including Ukraine, a topic on which the two leaders have closely coordinated. Biden recounted all of the places he’s met with Sunak – from San Diego, California, to Belfast, Northern Ireland, to Hiroshima, Japan, to Washington, DC – six times in the six months since the prime minister took office.