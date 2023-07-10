Biden and NATO leaders ride wave of momentum after Turkey agrees to Sweden’s membership

President Joe Biden and alliance leaders, seen here, in Vilnius, Lithuania, on July 10 enter the first day of the high-stakes NATO Summit with a reinvigorated sense of unity after a major win when Turkey agreed to Sweden’s bid to join the alliance.

Vilnius, Lithuania (CNN) — President Joe Biden and alliance leaders enter the first day of the high-stakes NATO Summit Tuesday with a reinvigorated sense of unity after a major win on Monday evening when Turkey agreed to Sweden’s bid to join the alliance – but the thorny issue of Ukraine’s membership remains.

“Thank you, Mr. President, for hosting this historic summit at an important time. The first time that NATO leaders will meet, 31, together, and looking forward to meeting very soon with 32 members with the addition of Sweden,” Biden said as he began a bilateral meeting with summit host Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda.

