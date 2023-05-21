Biden and McCarthy to discuss debt ceiling Monday as staff-level talks resume

Hiroshima, Japan (CNN) — Staff-level discussions over the debt ceiling and budget between the White House and congressional Republican will resume Sunday evening after President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy spoke by phone in the afternoon, according to a White House official.

Biden and McCarthy will meet later on Monday, the official added.

CNN’s Morgan Rimmer, Haley Talbot, Melanie Zanona, Aileen Graef and Jasmine Wright contributed to this report.