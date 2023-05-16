Biden and McCarthy meet again to discuss raising the nation’s borrowing limit

President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy are slated to meet again Tuesday to discuss raising the nation’s borrowing limit. Pictured are Biden, McCarthy and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer during last week's meeting.

 Evan Vucci/AP

(CNN) — President Joe Biden met with congressional leaders at the White House on Tuesday as part of ongoing talks to raise the nation’s borrowing limit and avoid a historic default, but leaders appear to have left without coming to a clear consensus on the best way forward.

In a sign that debt talks have yet to be resolved, the White House has scrapped part of president’s upcoming trip abroad.

CNN’s Manu Raju, Ted Barrett, Haley Talbot, Annie Grayer, Nicky Robertson, Allie Malloy and Alayna Treene contributed to this report.