Biden and G7 leaders prepare new Russia sanctions as Zelensky expected to attend Japan summit

President Joe Biden shakes hands with Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida prior to a bilateral meeting in Hiroshima, Japan, on May 18.

 Kiyoshi Ota/AP

Hiroshima, Japan (CNN) — US President Joe Biden and fellow world leaders were unveiling tough new sanctions on Russia as they prepare to hear in-person later this weekend from Volodomyr Zelensky, who officials said was planning a dramatic trip to Japan as he continues to appeal for military assistance amid Russia’s invasion.

The new sanctions are designed to plug loopholes and go after untapped industries as western leaders continue to work toward choking off Moscow’s war financing.

