Biden administration to roll out new tracking measures for migrant families

The Biden administration is rolling out a new program for migrant families released in the United States to track them as they go through a speedy deportation process.

 Alex Wong/Getty Images

The Biden administration is rolling out a new program for migrant families released in the United States to track them as they go through a speedy deportation process, including a measure that would require they stay under home confinement, according to multiple sources familiar with the plans.

The so-called Family Expedited Removal Management (FERM) will place certain heads of household for families on an alternative to detention, such as a GPS ankle monitor, and subject them to curfew in four cities, Immigration and Customs Enforcement confirmed in a statement.

CNN's Jack Forrest contributed to this report.