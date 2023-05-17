Biden administration looking at arranging high-profile visits to China by senior officials

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken takes part in a press conference in Melbourne, Australia, on February 11. The Biden administration is looking at arranging a series of possible visits to Beijing by top administration officials.

 Kevin Lamarque/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

(CNN) — The Biden administration is looking at arranging a series of possible visits to Beijing by top administration officials in the coming months as part of an effort to reengage with China on substantive issues after the Chinese spy balloon incident prompted Secretary of State Antony Blinken to postpone a planned trip to Beijing, multiple US officials told CNN.

There are ongoing discussions about visits for four top Biden administration officials — Blinken, Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen, Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo and Climate Envoy John Kerry – but the order of those visits remains unclear, even among US officials who will be involved in the planning.