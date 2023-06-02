Biden addresses nation after avoiding catastrophic default: ‘The stakes could not have been higher’

 Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Washington (CNN) — President Joe Biden addressed the nation from the Oval Office on Friday evening – his first time speaking to the country directly from that setting – to take credit for securing a compromise measure that raises the federal borrowing limit and avoids a catastrophic default.

In his remarks, Biden said the agreement amounted to proof that the type of bipartisanship he promised as a candidate to seek was not only still possible but essential to avoiding disaster.