Attorneys for Trump and E. Jean Carroll dispute character and evidence in closing arguments of civil rape trial

Donald Trump's video deposition that was played before the jury at his civil battery and defamation trial has been made public.

 Kaplan Hecker & Fink

E. Jean Carroll's civil battery and defamation trial against Donald Trump neared a close Monday with closing arguments as her attorney told a federal jury in New York that no one is above the law, while Trump's lawyer said not to hold any negative feelings about the former president against him.

"In this country, even the most powerful person can be held accountable in court," said attorney Roberta Kaplan. "No one, not even a former president, is above the law."