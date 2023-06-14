(CNN) — At least 11 states have enacted 13 restrictive voting laws this year, according to a new analysis from the liberal-leaning Brennan Center for Justice at New York University’s law school.

The Brennan Center said the 13 restrictive laws enacted so far this year is greater than the number of restrictive laws enacted in any year in the last decade with an exception to 2021 — in which at least 14 states, during about the same time frame, had passed 22 restrictive laws following the 2020 election.