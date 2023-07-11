Assurances that Ukraine’s future is in NATO and new security guarantees calm worries at final day of summit

Vilnius, Lithuania (CNN) — Security guarantees from leading nations and assurances that Ukraine’s future lies in NATO on Wednesday appeared to calm brewing worries that Ukrainian frustrations at not being admitted to the alliance would overshadow one of the most significant meetings of the alliance in recent memory.
President Joe Biden and G7 leaders unveiled a substantial show of support for Ukraine Wednesday at the NATO Summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, offering a joint declaration of support for Ukraine aimed at bolstering the war-torn country’s military capability.
Biden acknowledged that the alliance did not invite Ukraine to membership during the summit as it works on “necessary reforms,” but, he said, “We’re not waiting on that process to be finished” to boost the country’s security.
“Mr. Zelensky and I talked about the kind of guarantees we could make in the meantime… And so today, the long-term commitments we’re making are backed up by the notion that in the meantime, we’re going to provide security to Ukraine for its needs and against any aggression that may occur.”
Ukraine has been a dominant item on the summit’s agenda as the US president looks to keep the group united behind President Volodymyr Zelensky in the face of Russia’s invasion. Zelensky arrived in Lithuania on Tuesday and had issued a blistering statement expressing his frustration at not receiving more specific details on when and how Ukraine would join the alliance.
However, it appears he heard enough to go home happy, saying, “The results of the summit are good” in a news conference with the alliance’s chief. Among the moves NATO took was agreeing to remove one requirement for Ukrainian entrance to the group – a Membership Action Plan – given Kyiv’s close relationship with NATO nations. It did not provide a firm timeline for when the Ukrainians will become official members.
“We can state that the results of the summit are good, but should we receive an invitation they would be the optimum,” Zelensky said.
Zelensky added that he is grateful to Biden and said he was “confident” Ukraine would join NATO once the war is over.
“I believe that NATO needs us just as we need NATO, and I believe that this is absolutely fair,” he said.
Biden has emphasized that Ukraine is not ready to enter NATO, telling CNN in an exclusive interview last week that Russia’s war in Ukraine needs to end before the alliance can consider adding Kyiv to its ranks.
An example of the tensions between Washington and Kyiv spilled into public view ahead of the meeting when national security adviser Jake Sullivan fielded a tense question from a Ukrainian activist during an appearance at a NATO public forum Wednesday morning, offering, perhaps, a preview of how Biden will respond to Zelensky’s frustrations later on in the day. Sullivan defended the decision to keep Ukraine out of the alliance for now, and told the activist that “the American people do deserve a degree of gratitude” for their support as he praised the Ukrainian people for standing up to Russia’s aggression.
“The American people have sought – in watching and wanting to stand in solidarity with the brave and courageous people of Ukraine – to step up and deliver. And I think the American people do deserve a degree of gratitude – from us, from the United States, from our government deserve gratitude for their willingness to step up and from the rest of the world, as well, as do every ally and partner that’s supporting it,” Sullivan said.
But none of that tension was present when Biden and Zelensky stood in front of the cameras later on Wednesday.
In an event with Zelensky and G-7 leaders, Biden told the Ukrainian president that American support is not going anywhere. The declaration, Biden said, “starts a process by which each of our nations, and any other nation who wishes to participate, will negotiate long term bilateral security commitments with and to Ukraine.”
“We’re going to help Ukraine build a strong defense across land, air, and sea,” Biden vowed, calling it “a force of stability in the region to deter against any and all threats.”
He thanked G7 leaders and Zelensky for their work, calling the declaration a “powerful statement of our commitment to Ukraine” as he reiterated the US will be there “for as long as it takes.”
Zelensky thanked the leaders for the new commitment.
“The Ukrainian delegation is bringing home significant security, victory for the Ukraine, for our country, for our people, for our children. It opens for us absolutely new security opportunities, and I thank everyone who made it possible,” he said.
New military aid for Ukraine
The announcement will start a process of bilateral negotiations with Kyiv, Sloat said.
There will be a “long-term investment in Ukraine’s future force” aimed at “ensuring Ukraine has a sustainable fighting force capable of defending Ukraine now and deterring Russian aggression in the future, a strong and stable economy, and the help Ukraine needs to advance the reform agenda to support the good governance necessary to advance Ukraine’s Euro-Atlantic aspirations,” she said.
Sloat said the purpose of the declaration would be to bolster Ukraine’s deterrence and send a message to Russia.
“We believe the declaration we will announce today seeks to ensure Ukraine’s future as a free independent, democratic, and sovereign nation. It signals in joint long-term commitment to building a powerful defensive and deterrence force for Ukraine, of course for both stability and for peace. This multi-lateral declaration will send a significant signal to Russia that time is not on its side,” Sloat said.
And while Biden is expected to offer “near and long-term support for Ukraine” during a one-on-one meeting with Zelensky, the issues lingering over Kyiv’s accession to NATO could strike a different tone to the two leaders’ congratulatory encounters held earlier this year.
Zelensky’s first trip outside Ukraine since the war began was to Washington just before Christmas, where he was feted by Biden in the Oval Office before giving a speech to Congress. A couple months later, Biden made a surprise visit to Kyiv to return the favor and announce a half-billion-dollar assistance package. The dramatic scene was marked by air raid sirens going off as the two presidents walked near the gold-domed St. Michael’s Cathedral.
Their last in-person meeting took place at the G7 Summit in Hiroshima, Japan, in May. Zelensky used the opportunity to press the world leaders for more assistance, coming just after the Russians took the town of Bakhmut following months of heavy fighting.
The meeting will be draped by a 15-year wait for Ukraine to get answers on just when it can join the allied group. NATO first welcomed Ukraine’s membership aspirations during a 2008 meeting in Bucharest, Romania, but little progress has been made and the timeline remains uncertain.
“Ukraine and many NATO allies are calling for a clearer pathway, a roadmap, some kind of statement at Vilnius that will show Ukraine what it needs to do to get into the alliance. And I think that is very important to happen for the alliance to be credible. Given the stakes of the war … given what the Ukrainians have endured, if we walk out of Vilnius without a firmer sense of what it will take to get Ukraine into the alliance, I worry about the alliance’s credibility,” said Chris Skaluba, director of the Transatlantic Security Initiative in the Atlantic Council’s Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security.
Biden’s ‘major address’
Biden and members of his administration have remained committed to the alliance’s current “open door” posture.
However, NATO countries in Eastern Europe bordering Ukraine or Russia have made a stronger push for a commitment to extend membership to Ukraine, including providing a more concrete timetable, which has created tension within the alliance leading up to the summit.
As leaders gather, experts are also watching for whether the alliance can offer any additional long-term security assistance to Ukraine, including the possibility of additional F-16 fighter jets and other long-term investments as a key signal to Russia of NATO’s long-term support for Ukraine.
Biden and NATO leaders have “unanimously agreed” to send a “substantial” new aid package to Ukraine, Sloat told reporters Wednesday — but she declined to provide additional details.
Biden is also set to give a foreign policy speech that his aides have described as a “major address” later on Wednesday, reflecting on the strength and power of the NATO alliance.
Biden will also discuss “how the widespread support for Ukraine is reflective of the value of our alliances and partnerships, which he has revitalized since taking office,” Sloat said, as the president uses the bully pulpit to highlight his foreign policy experience as he seeks a second term.
Biden will “underscore how we have an opportunity at this moment to apply the same unity and sense of purpose and urgency to addressing the other great challenges of our time, including the climate crisis, emerging technologies, upholding the international rules of the road, and expanding opportunities,” Sloat said.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.