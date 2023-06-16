Washington (CNN) — Former President Donald Trump was arrested and arraigned on federal charges this week in a never-before-seen moment in American political and legal history that captured the attention of a nation that has for years been captivated by his norm-busting episodes.

The former president’s booking at a federal courthouse in Miami on charges related to his alleged mishandling of classified government documents is just the latest twist in his post-presidency legal drama – which has now become a key issue in the GOP primary contest as Trump mounts a third White House bid.

CNN’s Sara Murray, Tierney Sneed, Lauren del Valle, Jeremy Herb, Kate Sullivan, Fredreka Schouten, Kristen Holmes, Zachary B. Wolf contributed to this report.