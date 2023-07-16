Alarm bells for DeSantis, Pence falls behind and Biden stays frugal: Takeaways from new campaign finance reports

Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis speaks at an event in Philadelphia on June 30.

 Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

(CNN) — The first full financial look at the 2024 presidential race came into focus over the weekend as candidates filed campaign finance reports with federal regulators. They highlight potential trouble spots for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a skeletal campaign operation for the current White House occupant and a wide chasm between the early fundraising leaders in the Republican primary and the rest of the field.

The filings also show at-risk Senate Democrats continuing to amass big sums as they scramble to defend their party’s narrow majority next fall. Republican freshmen in competitive House seats, meanwhile, demonstrated a strong start.