(CNN) — The Air National Guardsman who is accused of posting a trove of classified documents to social media was repeatedly warned by his superiors in the Air Force over his mishandling of classified documents, prosecutors say.

In court documents arguing for Jack Teixeira’s continued detention, prosecutors said that the 21-year-old’s “willful disregard” of his obligation to protect classified information has become more apparent in the weeks since he last appeared in court.

CNN’s Oren Liebermann and Haley Britzky contributed to this report.