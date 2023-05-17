New Orleans (CNN) — An appeals court hearing Wednesday in the blockbuster abortion pill case will set the stage for how the Supreme Court will eventually approach the legal dispute, where anti-abortion activists are asking the courts to pull the main drug used in medication abortions off the market.

Their case is the most substantial legal fight over abortion since Roe v. Wade was reversed by the Supreme Court last summer. The lawsuit puts in jeopardy access nationwide to medication abortion – the most common method of abortion in the United States – including in states where abortion remains legal.