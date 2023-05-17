(CNN) — Lawmakers in South Carolina will reconvene Wednesday morning after debating for more than 12 hours on a bill that would ban most abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy.

South Carolina’s General Assembly finished its legislative session last week but Republican Gov. Henry McMaster announced Friday that he was calling lawmakers back for a special session to continue to work on the abortion bill and other legislation.

CNN’s Tina Burnside, Sara Smart and Devon Sayers contributed to this report.