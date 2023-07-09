A top House Republican backs Biden’s decision to send cluster munitions to Ukraine, while a prominent Democrat disagrees

Washington (CNN) — A top House Republican said Sunday he agreed with the Biden administration’s contentious decision to supply cluster munitions to Ukraine as part of a new military aid package, while a prominent progressive Democrat said the US risks “losing our moral leadership” over the move.

House Foreign Affairs Chairman Michael McCaul, a Texas Republican, and Rep. Barbara Lee, a California Democrat, made their remarks in separate interviews with CNN’s Jake Tapper on “State of the Union.”

CNN’s Aileen Graef, Andrew Millman, Jennifer Hansler, Kylie Atwood and Hilary Whiteman contributed to this report.