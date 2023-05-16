(CNN) — Republicans have their candidate in Kentucky, Democrats have their majority in Pennsylvania and the 2024 GOP presidential primary has another clash between former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in the books.

Voters threw DeSantis a pair of brushbacks on Tuesday, most notably in Kentucky where the Florida governor’s eleventh hour endorsement in the GOP governor primary flopped. Back home in Jacksonville, Democrats knocked off another DeSantis ally, electing the city’s first female mayor.