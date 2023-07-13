Helsinki, Finland (CNN) — More than 500 days after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine, the war loomed over President Joe Biden’s weeklong, three-stop trip to Europe.

The summit laid bare some of the existing tension amid allies even while making significant progress in cementing the West’s unity against Russia while reasserting America’s role in the world more broadly. While Biden returns to Washington delivering some decisive wins, serious questions remain about the trajectory of Russia’s invasion, as well as the future of the NATO alliance after the 2024 US presidential election.