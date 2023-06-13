15 US service members evacuated for treatment after helicopter accident in Syria, defense official says

Twenty-two US service members have been injured after a “helicopter mishap” in northeastern Syria.

 Joshua Roberts/Reuters/File

(CNN) — A total of 15 US service members have been evacuated for treatment after a helicopter accident in Syria on Sunday, including some who are in serious condition, according to a US defense official familiar with the incident.

The service members were taken to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Germany, the official said, a major military hospital that for years has treated US troops injured in combat.

