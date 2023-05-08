MADISON, Wis. -- With this week marking National Nurses Week, it's a time to recognize the contributions made by nurses across the country, including the many who work in Madison.
At UW Health, identical twins are working in the field, following in the footsteps of their mother. As Jenna Shinstine and Paula Pope enter their 20th year as nurses, they're looking back on who first inspired them to help people.
"Our mom is a very compassionate human being and taught us that, brought us up that way, and that engrained in us for sure," Pope said.
Before retiring in 2013, the twins' mother, Denise Cheramy, worked as a nurse in the operating room at University Hospital for 37 years.
"She would get called away during snowstorms, even when school would get closed off, she'd still have to go in," Shinstine said. "And that kind of embedded in our heads, that she must be doing something important. And indeed she was, she was helping people, and that kind of stuck with us very early on."
From there, Shinstine and Pope went on to do just that: help others when they need it most.
"We want to help people, we want people that needed help or people in need, and to be there for them and advocate for them, especially when they're most vulnerable, we want to be advocates for them too," Pope said.
But being a nurse isn't always easy; especially during a global pandemic, which was a critical time for these two.
"At the beginning of covid, the medical profession was just praised so much, people spoke so kindly and so positively of us," Shinstine said. "But then as time went on, people frowned upon any medical profession, and that gave us the courage to keep going because we knew that care still needed to be done."
This National Nurses Week, this family of nurses is looking back while looking ahead toward the next generation of nurses — and what it takes to become one.
"Dedication, loyalty, perseverance, stamina, patience, a desire to learn, and communication are key," Pope said.
