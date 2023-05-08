Twin nurses reflect on ties to profession

MADISON, Wis. -- With this week marking National Nurses Week, it's a time to recognize the contributions made by nurses across the country, including the many who work in Madison.

At UW Health, identical twins are working in the field, following in the footsteps of their mother. As Jenna Shinstine and Paula Pope enter their 20th year as nurses, they're looking back on who first inspired them to help people.

