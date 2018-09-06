National Guard to conduct late-night launches Thursday, Saturday
MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Air National Guard will be conducting a late-night launches Thursday and Saturday night, according to a release.
The 115th Fighter Wing will be conducting a late-night launch Thursday night into Friday morning, and Saturday night into Sunday morning, officials said.
“The 115th Fighter Wing appreciates the overall support we have from the citizens of the greater Madison area as we continue to train to support our state and federal missions,” officials said in the alert.
