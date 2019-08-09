National Guard Bureau accepting comments, holding public meeting to discuss F-35 aircraft

MC3 Matthew Freeman/U.S. Navy via CNN

MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin's National Guard Bureau will be holding a public meeting in Madison to discuss a statement regarding the environmental impacts of F-35 aircraft.

According to a news release from the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs, the meeting will be on Sept. 12 at the Alliant Energy Center's Exhibition Hall.

The bureau prepared a Draft Environmental Impact statement to look at the possible environmental impacts that come with the bed down of 18 F-35A planes at two of five alternative locations. The 115th Fighter Wing is located in Madison.

An open house is scheduled from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Those who attend can learn more about the proposal, speak with representatives and provide comments.

The National Guard Bureau and representatives of the 115th Fighter Wing will hold a formal presentation from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

From Friday to Sept. 27, there will be a period where the public can review the statement and give comments either in person or in writing.

Each alternative location will have a public meeting in August or September. If Madison is not selected, the National Guard is looking to send the F-35s to the other four locations.

Relevant comments will be reviewed and added to the Final Environmental Impact Statement for Air Force during the decision process.

Anyone who would like to submit comments can send them to F-35A EIS Project Manager, NGB/A4AM, Shepperd Hall, 3501 Fetchet Ave., Joint Base Andrews MD 20762-5157.

You can also download a copy of the Environmental Impact Statement and send comments through the project website at www.ANGF35EIS.com or emailing usaf.jbanafw.ngb-a4-nepa-comments@mail.mil.

