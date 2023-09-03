Retired Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling explains why Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky decided to sack Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov.

(CNN) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has fired his defense minister, citing the need for “new approaches” as the war with Russia enters its 19th month.

“This week, parliament will be asked to make a personnel decision … I have decided to replace the minister of defense of Ukraine. Oleksii Reznikov has gone through more than 550 days of full-scale war,” Zelensky said.