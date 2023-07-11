(CNN) — Attending a NATO summit in Vilnius on Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky got huge support from adoring crowds and some concessions from the alliance’s leaders – but no clear timeline on when Ukraine could join the group.

Zelensky signaled before the meeting that he wanted NATO to commit to a concrete timeframe for Ukraine’s accession, warning that not doing so could make the country’s membership a bargaining chip in future negotiations with Russia.

CNN’s Sugam Pokharel, Niamh Kennedy, Lauren Kent, Catherine Nicholls, Chris Liakos and Radina Gigova contributed reporting.