Anna Stewart speaks with anchor Zain Asher about an investigative report in the UK detailing sexual assault allegations against comedian Russell Brand

London (CNN) — YouTube is temporarily preventing comedian Russell Brand from making money from his videos following multiple allegations of rape and sexual assault against him.

In a statement to CNN Tuesday, YouTube said it had “suspended monetization on Russell Brand’s channel” for violating its Creator Responsibility policy, which sets standards for how creators should behave on and off the platform.