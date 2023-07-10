Young person’s lawyer disputes allegations against BBC presenter

The BBC has not yet named the presenter in question, who has been taken off air.

 Susannah Ireland/AFP/Getty Images

London (CNN) — A lawyer for the young person at the center of a controversy involving an unnamed BBC presenter has disputed the claims reported in The Sun newspaper, saying they were “rubbish.”

The British public broadcaster suspended “a male member of staff” at the weekend after The Sun reported Friday that a woman had accused an unnamed presenter of paying her teenage child for sexually explicit photographs.