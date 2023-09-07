CNN's Michael Holmes speaks with Bloomberg columnist Bobby Ghosh about how to measure success at this weekend's meeting of world leaders in New Delhi.

Hong Kong (CNN) — When the world’s most powerful leaders descend on New Delhi this weekend to address the multiple crises facing the world, notably absent will be China’s Xi Jinping, who has never missed a G20 summit since taking power in 2012.

As is often the case with Beijing’s opaque decision-making, no explanation was given for Xi’s apparent decision to skip a major global gathering on which China has placed a high priority in the past. Premier Li Qiang, the country’s second-ranking leader, is expected to attend in Xi’s place.