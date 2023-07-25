China censors CNN in middle of report on missing foreign minister
Hong Kong (CNN) — China’s foreign minister Qin Gang was dramatically ousted on Tuesday after a prolonged absence from public view and replaced by his predecessor in a surprising and highly unusual shake-up of the country’s foreign policy leadership.

The sudden move, approved by the top decision-making body of China’s rubber-stamp parliament, comes as mystery has swirled around the fate of Qin, who was last seen in public on June 25.

CNN’s Nectar Gan contributed to this report.