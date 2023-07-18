England women's coach Sarina Wiegman talks to CNN Sport's Amanda Davies about the spate of anterior cruciate ligament injuries in the lead up to the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

(CNN) — In 2022, Simone Magill arrived at the Women’s Euros with Northern Ireland full of hope. Here she was, representing her tiny nation in one of world soccer’s biggest tournaments.

But during the team’s opening match against Norway, disaster struck. Magill went down in agony and Northern Ireland fans held their breaths. She had suffered a dreaded anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury.