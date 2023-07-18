When the Women's World Cup kicks off in Australia and New Zealand, the sport will be missing several of the game's superstars due to ACL injuries. Arsenal star Vivianne Miedema spoke to CNN Sport's Christina Macfarlane about the issue.

(CNN) — In 2022, Simone Magill arrived at the Women’s Euros with Northern Ireland full of hope. Here she was, representing her tiny nation in one of world soccer’s biggest tournaments.

But during the team’s opening match against Norway, disaster struck. Magill went down in agony and Northern Ireland fans held their breaths. She had suffered a dreaded anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury.