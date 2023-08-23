NY woman pleads guilty after fatally shoving 87-year-old Broadway coach
(CNN) — The woman who fatally shoved an 87-year-old Broadway vocal coach in New York pleaded guilty to a first-degree manslaughter charge, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr. announced Wednesday.

Under the terms of her plea agreement, Lauren Pazienza will be sentenced to eight years in prison and five years of supervision after her release, the DA’s office said in a news release.

