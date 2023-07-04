(CNN) — A man has been arrested and charged in connection with an incident in which a woman was killed after being hit and run over by a stolen forklift in a Waldorf, Maryland, Home Depot parking lot on Sunday, according to a release from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.

“Officers responded to a burglary and theft in progress at a Lowe’s Home Improvement store” in Waldorf at 12:40 a.m. on Sunday, July 2, according to the news release.